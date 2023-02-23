ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Selena Gomez confesses having ‘girl crush’ on Bella Hadid

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has confessed that she has a “girl crush” on Bella Hadid years after the pair sparked feud rumours.

The 30-year-old ‘Come and Get It’ singer and the 26-year-old famously unfollowed each other after Selena started dating Bella’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd – prompting widespread gossip they were feuding – but she has now shared her admiration for the model and her beauty in Instagram posts put on her feed, reports Female First UK.

Selena shared an image of Bella in a photoshoot that she captioned: “Girl crush”, and posted a now-deleted video that showed her lip-syncing to a viral clip of the 26-year-old model’s voice saying: “So, my name, my name is Bella Hadid” – along with the words: “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

As per Female First UK, the singer – who recently told trolls on social media: “I’m not a model” after they attacked her for gaining weight she said was due to taking lupus medication – added another clip in which she said about how she compared to Bella: “Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”

Selena and Bella started their pattern of unfollowing and following each other on Instagram in 2019, prompting fans to become convinced the pair had a feud.

