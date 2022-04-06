Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health on a talk show recently and the star reveals that her life has transformed simply by spending time without the Internet.

The actress-singer has been vocal about her health struggles and she had even once revealed about the urge to hurt herself. Selena Gomez was a child artist and so she has been in the limelight all through her growing up years.

It’s difficult to live in the public eye, even more so when that happens to children. Child artists who become celebrities at a young age have always faced more challenges than adults.

Recently, Gomez made an appearance on Good Morning America where the ‘Taki Taki’ singer spoke about how staying away from the Internet has helped her. She said, “I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

Gomez also said that growing up in the spotlight taught her a lot of things. She said, “I can’t believe that I’m where I am mentally just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it’s just not normal.”

Selena also shared that in 2020 she was diagnosed as having the bipolar disorder and she said that since then understanding her mental health became the “most important thing in the world” to her.

The actress not only spoke about herself, but also about her initiative, Wondermind, a company she started to provide mental health resources online for free. She added that Wondermind was a safe space for anyone looking for help with regards to mental health issues.

Selena started the company with her mother. Selena has battled several health issues in the past and the 29-year-old actress singer continues to amaze her fans with her grit and perseverance towards building a better version of herself. Her latest initiative is yet another gold star to the celebrity who has been winning the hearts of her fans since she was seven years old.