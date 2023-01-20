ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Selena Gomez says ‘I am single’ after being spotted with Andrew Taggart

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Selena Gomez and ‘The Chainsmokers’ star Andrew Taggart may be hanging out together, but it seems that Gomez isn’t actually looking for anything serious at the moment.

In photos obtained by the New York Post’s Page Six, the 30-year-old ‘Same Old Love’ singer and ‘The Chainsmokers’ member, 33, were spotted bowling together at New York City’s ‘The Gutter’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A source revealed that Gomez and Taggart — who were dressed in casual attire — were amongst “a group.” The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star was seen holding an orange bowling ball with Taggart nearby.

However, Gomez appeared to respond to the rumours that the two are linked by posting a black-and-white image on Thursday (Pacific Standard Time) in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, “I like being alone too much.” She also added the hashtag “#iamsingle” at the bottom.

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs’ 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to US Weekly.

As per ‘People’, before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries. His representatives confirmed the breakup to ‘People’ in April 2021, explaining that the pair “broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends.”

20230120-130602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Louis Tomlinson says he’s not mature enough to forgive Zayn Malik

    Beyonce disapproved looking thin on ‘Austin Powers In Goldmember’ 2002 poster

    ‘Thank You for the Music’: ABBA reunite after 40 years, to...

    Katherine Heigl’s beau Josh Kelley comforts her during ‘health crisis’