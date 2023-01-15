ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

Singer-actress Selena Gomez appeared to react to her online critics with a laugh. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for the cameras at the event.

Wearing a show-stopping Valentino design featuring a velvet column gown with a high-slit and statement puff sleeves with a long train, Gomez, 30, showed up at the Beverly Hills Hotel after being nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role of Mabel Mora in the Hulu series, reports People magazine.

Although she did not score a trophy for the category, the singer may have won the internet by seemingly responding to users who left unpleasant comments about her body after pictures and clips of her at the event were shared online.

According to People, in a recorded Instagram Live video reposted via Pop News Daily account on TikTok, Gomez addressed the critics while chatting with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she told her followers before turning her head to Gracie, asking for her opinion, “Right?”

After Gracie appeared to agree with the singer, Gomez later began to burst into laughter. Earlier this week, Gomez – who has long had a complicated relationship with social media and even deleted it from her phone in 2019 – teased her return to Instagram.

Recently, Gomez hinted that she’s returned to the app, sharing a series of three bathroom selfies snapped with her own phone, which featured a purple case etched with butterflies. “Wait, can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?” she captioned the post.

