INDIALIFESTYLE

Self-styled godman jailed in Haryana for abusing 100 women

NewsWire
0
0

A fast-track court in Haryana has sentenced a self-styled godman to 14-year jail for sexually abusing about 100 women.

Fast Track Court judge of Fatehabad, Balwant Singh, convicted Billu Ram, a.k.a. Amarpuri, a.k.a. Jalebi baba, on January 5. The quantum of punishment was awarded on Tuesday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on him.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Pocso Act and the IT Act on the complaint of the then SHO of the Tohana police station on July 19, 2018.

The SHO in the complaint said he got a video on the mobile phone in which the accused was seen abusing women sexually.

Later, the police found 120 videos of the accused in which he was seen abusing women.

20230111-205603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kajaria Ceramics to foray into Nepal in JV

    TN floods: Governor speaks to CM, expresses thanks to Modi

    PM meets top ministers to discuss Parliament strategy

    Illegal immigration agent held in Gujarat over firing incident