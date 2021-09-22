BJP leader and former Puducherry legislator S. Selvaganabathy will become the party’s first MP from the Union Territory as he is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and Home Minister A. Namassivayam who proposed his candidature, Selvaganabathy on Wednesday filed his nomination with Assembly Secretary, R. Mounissamy, an hour before the deadline.

The opposition DMK-Congress has not put a candidate.

Scrutiny will take place on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal is September 27. After the withdrawal period is over, he will be declared elected.

The tenure of sitting MP, N. Gokulakrishnan of the AIADMK, ends on October 6.

