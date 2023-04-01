INDIA

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut gets death threat in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name

NewsWire
0
0

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has received a death threat allegedly in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to party officials, Raut received a WhatsApp message on his mobile late on Friday night on the alleged threat.

The message warned that whenever Raut is seen in New Delhi, he would be shot dead with an AK-47 rifle.

Not taking chances, Raut informed the Mumbai Police Commissioner and a probe is underway.

Earlier, he had written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the threats to his life.

On Saturday, Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve said that the present state government had removed Raut’s security, and urged that the threats must be taken seriously.

It maybe recalled that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had also got death threats recently from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or his henchmen.

20230401-101401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 killed in house collapse due to heavy rain in TN

    This Tiruppur doctor opens ‘Oxygen Pandal’ for the needy

    TIPRA urges BJP’s ally IPFT to contest Tripura Assembly polls together

    Air Passenger volume likely to double to 400mn: Scindia