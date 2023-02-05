SPORTSFOOTBALL

Senegal win CHAN 2022 after beating hosts Algeria

Senegal defeated hosts Algeria 5-4 in penalty shootout after a goalless match including extra time here to win the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2022).

The victory marked Senegal’s first-ever CHAN trophy, just a year after winning the Africa Cup of Nations title, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite the disappointment of losing on home soil, fans of the Desert Foxes, who were present at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in the southern suburbs of Algiers, cheered on the players as they made it to the CHAN final for the first time.

