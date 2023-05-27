INDIA

‘Sengol, pride of Tamil culture’: Palaniswami on sceptre installation in new Parliament

AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Sengol (Historic golden sceptre) was the pride of Tamil Nadu.

In the letter, the former Chief Minister expressed gratitude for installing Sengol near the Speaker’s seat in the new Parliament building.

Palaniswami stated that Sengol represents Tamil pride, legacy and cultural heritage.

The former Chief Minister also expressed his wishes for constructing the Parliament in record time.

