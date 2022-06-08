WORLD

Senior al-Shabab fighter surrenders in Somalia

A senior al-Shabab terrorist behind a series of terror attacks in Southwest Somalia has surrendered to government security forces, the military said on Wednesday.

The State-owned Radio Mogadishu said Mustaf Ishak Ali, who has conducted terror attacks in the Bay region, surrendered to the 60th Division of the Somali National Army (SNA) in Baidoa town.

“Ali was an al-Shabab militant for two years and has fought in several battles in Bay and Galgaduud regions,” it said.

The security forces displaced the photos of the terrorist who said has abandoned the militant group’s ideology of causing horrific acts of atrocities against the Somali people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ali has since appealed to his fellow fighters to abandon the terror group which has engaged the government and African Union forces in near-daily attacks in a bid to topple the internationally-backed government.

Several al-Shabab leaders have surrendered to government forces in the recent past amid intensified security operations across the country.

