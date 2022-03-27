WORLD

Senior al-Shabab militant surrenders amid renewed onslaught

NewsWire
0
1

A senior al-Shabab militant has surrendered to the Somali government forces amid ongoing security operations to flush out members of the terrorist group in the southwest region.

The Somali National Army (SNA) officials told the state-owned Radio Mogadishu that the senior militant who has been coordinating attacks in Baidoa town and its environs for the past five years defected after reaching out to the SNA on Saturday.

Several al-Shabab leaders have surrendered to government forces in the recent past during the security operations in southern and central regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The move comes as the militants have been launching bold attacks targeting government and electoral delegates taking part in the ongoing national elections.

The extremist group on Wednesday mounted one of its deadliest attacks in the capital, Mogadishu and in the regional presidential palace in the central town of Beledweyne where more than 50 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded in the attack.

20220327-052402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6.2-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia, no casualties reported

    S.Korean prez candidates neck and neck in new poll

    Iraqi Shia cleric urged to reverse decision to boycott polls

    ‘US hopes N.Korea will respond positively to outreach for dialogue’