Swinging into action after its workers openly opposed the party’s decision to give a ticket to former Trinamool Congress MLA Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya from Singur in West Bengal, the BJP is sending senior state leaders to Bengal to pacify agitated workers.

On Sunday, the BJP announced Bhattacharya as its candidate from Singur. Bhattacharya, a three-time MLA, joined the BJP On March 8 after Trinamool denied him a ticket.

Local BJP workers said that they will not accept Bhattacharya as party candidate.

The agitated BJP workers claimed that several of their colleagues were targeted and got arrested due to Bhattacharya when he was a Trinamool Congress MLA.

BJP national secretary and West Bengal co-in-charge, Arvind Menon said that the issue will be sorted out with a discussion with local party workers.

“The party leadership is serious about the concerns of local workers and their concerns will be addressed after discussions today itself. State leaders are meeting party workers in Singur to discuss and sort out the issue,” Menon said.

A source said the BJP central leadership has also taken a serious note of the dissatisfaction of local workers from some other places and asked the state unit to address it at earliest.

“The state unit has been directed to address the concerns raised by local workers at the earliest as their anger may adversely affect the party electoral prospect in ensuing West Bengal Assembly polls. “The West Bengal BJP workers are opposing the party decision of giving tickets to turncoats, especially from the Trinamool Congress. The party workers have also opposed the candidature of Locket Chatterjee, a BJP MP from Chunchura Assembly seat,” added the source.

-IANS

ssb/ash