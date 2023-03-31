INDIA

Senior BJP leaders’ Jaipur visit triggers speculation of organisational overhaul

The back-to-back closed door meetings of the RSS and top BJP leaders in Rajasthan on Friday have triggered speculation of further overhauling in the party organisation in the state.

Recently, the saffron party had named Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi as the Rajasthan BJP President, replacing Satish Poonia whose term came to an end in December 2022.

At a time when the party is preparing for the Assembly polls scheduled later this year, BJP’s central leadership left many surprised by naming Joshi as the new Rajasthan BJP chief.

Now again speculations have started doing the rounds with the saffron camp calling back-to-back meetings before the scheduled core committee and party MLAs’ meeting on April 2.

Party insiders said that veteran BJP leaders, including C.P. Joshi, Arun Singh and B.L. Santosh, arrived in Jaipur on Thursday evening and have been holding closed-door meetings since Friday morning with top RSS leaders.

According to party sources, deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore, will be promoted as the opposition leader on April 2 during the legislative party meeting.

“At present, Rathore is the frontrunner for this post which has been lying vacant ever since Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as Governor of Assam,” said a senior BJP leader.

A BJP worker said, “The sudden change in the party leadership came as a shock, and now there will be changes within the organisation too for which senior party leaders have come to Jaipur. Rajasthan BJP in-charge Arun Singh has rushed to Jaipur despite his hectic schedule for the Karnataka polls. All this suggests that we are going to see more changes soon.”

