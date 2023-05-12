INDIA

Senior Chhattisgarh official arrested in connection with liquor ‘scam’

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in connection with the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam of Chhatisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Arunpati Tripathi, the special secretary of the state Excise Department.

He was produced before a Special PMLA Court, which remanded him to three days ED’s custody. Tripathi, an Indian Telecommunication Service official, is posted in the Excise Department on deputation.

Earlier, the agency had arrested Anwar Dhebar, the brother of the Mayor of Raipur Ajaz Dhebar; IAS Anil Tutej; and Nitesh Purohit and Trilok Singh Dhillon in the matter.

The ED is conducting investigation in the alleged liquor scam between 2019 to 2022 in which money was “illegally generated and siphoned off in various corrupt ways”.

According to the agency, Nitesh Purohit a close associate of Anwar Dhebar, was involved in the “handling and movement of illegally collected cash. He was transporting cash as per the instructions of Anwar Dhebar”.

“Dhillon was a prime beneficiary of proceeds of crime through a classic mode of money laundering. Dhillon has willingly and knowingly allowed his bank accounts and firms to be used for layering of large amount of proceeds of crime. Without any reasonable explanation, he has taken funds through banking channels from the FL-10A license holders falsely showing as unsecured loan and kept as FD. Dhillon has also taken kickbacks from major country liquor suppliers in the guise of business transactions and kept the money with him. The underlying business transactions shown have been found to be completely bogus,” an ED official said.

“During search operation at his (Dhillon’s) premises, illegal surveillance was mounted on ED’s operation with the help of aerial drone by unidentified persons. The ED has freezed FDs of Rs 27.5 crore in the name of his firms involved in money laundering and also seized Rs 52 lakhs of unaccounted cash,” said the official.

Further investigation is in progress

20230513-005003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After 2 ‘pheras’ bride calls off wedding, says groom too ‘dark’

    The end of Mahagathbandhan govt is near: Bihar Oppn leader

    Server malfunction in SC disrupts computer applications, IT services

    Kerala reports 424 new Covid cases