Senior citizen couple attempts suicide in Ahmedabad, wife dies

A senior citizen couple attempted suicide by cutting their wrists and throats. The wife died because of excessive bleeding while the man is admitted in a private hospital.

Sarkhej Police Inspector Vikramsinh Chavda told the media, “Kiranbhai (69) and his wife Usha cut their wrists and throats with a knife. They were bleeding profusely, both were rushed to a private hospital where Usha was declared dead. Her body has been sent for post mortem whereas Kiranbhai is admitted for further treatment.”

The officer said it is not yet clear why the couple did this. On Thursday morning, Kiranbhai left a message for his nephew and their doctor informing them that they are committing suicide. Kiranbhai’s nephew informed the police and fire brigade.

The couple was living in the US till just two years ago when they returned and settled in Ahmedabad.

