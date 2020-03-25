Senior citizens boost your resistance to combat COVID-19

New Delhi, March 26 (IANSlife) Senior citizens have higher chances of succumbing to the novel Coronavirus due to their lower immunity system.

As the pandemic spreads like wild here, the elderly should take extra precautions at home, besides refraining from steeping out of their houses. Dr Vivek Chandel, Wellness Manager at Fazlani Natures Nest, lists down the difference between coronavirus (CoV) and cold and flu and some preventive measures for them to combat the deadly virus.

CoV Versus Cold and flu

Cold Flu COVID-19

Incubation period 1-3 days 1-4 days

2-14 days

Onset of symptoms Gradual Abrupt Gradual

Typical illness duration 7-10 days 3-7 days

Undetermined

Severity of symptoms Gradual onset of symptoms Abrupt onset of symptoms

Mild to severe

Fever Rare Common Common

Cough Mild Dry cough

Dry cough

Aches and pains Common Common

Sometimes

Runny or stuffy nose Common Sometimes

Rare

Diarrhoea No Sometimes

Rare

Headaches Rare Common

Sometimes

Shortness of breath No No

Sometimes

Preventive measures

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

· Flex your elbow, whenever you cough or sneeze.

· Avoid social gatherings.

· Keep your throat moist, drink plenty of water.

· Drink hot water frequently or herbal decoctions (ginger/tulsi/ turmeric)

· Practice breathing exercises, pranayamas (bhramari, nadi shodhana), meditation to keep your mind and body relaxed, as it promotes healing.

· Take enough rest, so that the body can produce cytokines, a major component of the immune system to fight against inflammations.

· Eat healthy and fresh food, avoid processed foods and animal flesh.

· Expose your body to the sun daily for 20 minutes.

· Include fibres in your diet, eat vitamin C rich fruits and juices (amla/orange/lime) to boost your immunity.

(This article is website exclusive and cannot be reproduced without the permission of IANSlife)

–IANS

pg/tb