Senior citizens in Agra more vulnerable to Covid

Agra, June 25 (IANS) Call it nature’s survival of the fittest design or negligence of those who manage the medical infrastructure, the truth that emerges from a look at the mortality figures from COVID-19 in Agra, indicates that a majority who succumbed to the deadly virus were senior citizens.

Doctors of the S.N. Medical College confirmed that those in the senior age group bracket with comorbidities were particularly vulnerable, as has been feared right from the outbreak of the pandemic. Many family members of the victims have been alleging indifference and delay in treatment that aggravated the condition in the elderly people. In a large number of cases, the delay in test reports, up to five days, has proved costly.

Now, the testing facilities have considerably improved with the installation of latest machines at the district hospital and the Covid hospital in the S. N. Medical College. Retired army doctor, Col Rajesh Chauhan, told IANS, “This was clear from day one that the vulnerable section of senior citizens will be significantly affected by the virus. They should have focused on providing prompt relief and treatment to this age-group. In fact a separate geriatric ward managed by specialists should have by now become operational. Even now they could do that.”

Agra’s death toll from COVID-19 was 82 till Thursday morning. A senior citizen, an 82-year-old patient, who had a chronic breathing problem, succumbed. In the last 24 hours, nine new cases were added, taking the tally to 1,166. So far, 974 have recovered.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the number of active cases in Agra was now 111. The recovery rate was 84.04 per cent. The number of samples taken was 19,728 and the number of containment zones is 65.

In neighbouring Mathura, there were nine fresh cases. Firozabad had 21 new cases, Etah had eight, including an MLA, and Mainpuri had four new cases.

