Senior Congress leaders in Karnataka reluctant to accept Speaker’s post

With the Congress party high command reaching out to senior leaders to take up the post of the Speaker in the Karnataka Assembly, veterans, eyeing plum cabinet posts, are reluctant.

According to party sources, the seniors are evading the responsibility on one pretext or the other.

The party is contemplating to allot the post of Speaker to senior leaders like Dr. G. Parameshwara, T.B. Jayachandra, R.V. Deshapande, H.C. Mahadevappa, and Tanveer Sait.

Parameshwara is a prominent Dalit and resourceful leader, and Mahadevappa and Sait are close confidantes of Siddaramaiah. But, none of these leaders are interested in taking up the post, sources said.

Deshapande termed the post of Speaker “very high”. “I don’t deserve to take up such a big post. Let the high command decide on what post should be given to me. I have worked with eight CMs,” he said.

But, the party is cautious and giving a serious thought to the post of Speaker to ensure smooth sailing of the party in any eventuality that might arise out of BJP’s misadventures throughout the tenure of Congress government.

20230519-200202

