Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Kumari Selja, Tariq Anwar along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were in Raipur on Tuesday to take stock of the preparation for the party’s 85th plenary.

The visit came a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided many Congress leaders which the party had termed a third grade politics.

In Raipur, around 15,000 delegates will participate in the plenary to discuss the future strategy of the party.

In a tweet, Venugopal said: “Preparations for the 85th AICC Plenary are in full swing. I reviewed arrangements in Naya Raipur today.”

The Congress Steering Committee will meet on Friday to finalise the agenda for the plenary session, while the party cleared the names of 1,338 elected and 487 co-opted AICC members who will attend.

The plenary will discuss the roadmap for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2023 and the 2024 general elections.

There will around 15,000 people present, including 9,915 PCC delegates with 3,000 co-opted PCC delegates.

Others will include district Presidents of the party and the 120 who walked beside Rahul Gandhi all through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and office bearers of frontal organisations.

20230221-135003