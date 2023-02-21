INDIA

Senior Congress leaders in Raipur to inspect preparation for plenary

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Kumari Selja, Tariq Anwar along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were in Raipur on Tuesday to take stock of the preparation for the party’s 85th plenary.

The visit came a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided many Congress leaders which the party had termed a third grade politics.

In Raipur, around 15,000 delegates will participate in the plenary to discuss the future strategy of the party.

In a tweet, Venugopal said: “Preparations for the 85th AICC Plenary are in full swing. I reviewed arrangements in Naya Raipur today.”

The Congress Steering Committee will meet on Friday to finalise the agenda for the plenary session, while the party cleared the names of 1,338 elected and 487 co-opted AICC members who will attend.

The plenary will discuss the roadmap for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2023 and the 2024 general elections.

There will around 15,000 people present, including 9,915 PCC delegates with 3,000 co-opted PCC delegates.

Others will include district Presidents of the party and the 120 who walked beside Rahul Gandhi all through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and office bearers of frontal organisations.

20230221-135003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to BPL families: Gehlot

    Smuggler hiding gold in mouth detained at Bengaluru airport

    Monsoon over Delhi, neighbouring states likely to be slow: IMD

    Demolition drive: Protest begins at Shaheen Bagh, AAP MLA on spot