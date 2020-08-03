Canindia News

Senior CPI-M leader Md Salim tested for Covid +ve

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader from West Bengal Mohammad Salim has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday night.

The ex-MP tweeted, “I have tested positive for Coronavirus with very mild symptoms but I got myself admitted into a hospital as per the advice of my attending doctor”.

He said that the decision also aimed at avoiding all kinds of risks of infection amongst his friends, family and neighbours.

Senior Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wished a speedy recovery to Md Salim. “Get well soon,” Adhir tweeted.

