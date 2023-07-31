A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested two senior officials of DBS bank Noida for demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The accused, arrested on Monday from Sector-46 Market in Gurugram, have been identified as Assistant Vice President Anubhav Khaneja, and Senior Manager Nitin Aror at the DBS bank Noida branch.

The duo were arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh as a bribe in lieu of not attaching the property of the complainant and have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

They will be produced in the district court Gurugram on Tuesday, the official said.

