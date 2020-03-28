Senior Delhi officials face action for messing up Covid-19 situation

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Two senior Delhi government officials were suspended from duty for failing to control the mass exodus of migrant population from the city and inept handling of the crowd, and an explanation sought from two others, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Transport, and the Principal Secretary, Finance and Divisional Commissioner, Delhi, were suspended and a show cause notice has been issued to Home Secretary, who is also in the ACS rank, and the SDM Seelampur.

“These officers have failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19. Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings,” the government statement said.

The government said that it has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that these officers of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Managment Act 2005 regarding containment of spread of COVID-19, but have prima facie failed to do so.

