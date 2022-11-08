INDIA

Senior Gujarat Congress leader Mohansinh Rathva quits party, joins BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Congress leader in Gujarat and former Leader of Opposition Mohansinh Rathva on Tuesday resigned from the party, and joined the BJP along with his two sons.

In his resignation letter addressed to the state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor, the senior tribal leader from central Gujarat and 10-time MLA gave no reason for quitting.

Party Working President Lalit Kagathra told media persons that the party has always given respect to the senior leader and, if after 50 years, it thinks of fielding some other candidate in his place or does not agree to the demand of nominating his son as his successor, is it the party’s fault.

He said if the party nominated his son as candidate, the media would say that the Congress is promoting ‘Parivarvad’ (nepotism) at the cost of committed party workers.

Congress sources said Rathva resigned, because the party denied a move to field his son in his place. There are also murmurs in the party that a rift between Rathva leaders Rajya Sabha member Naran Rathva, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, and Mohansinh Rathva over Chhotaudepur and Jetpur constituency led this situation.

Had some senior leader intervened at appropriate time, it could have resolved the issue, a source said.

20221108-190404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid opposition walkout, RS passes 3 bills on Monday

    Naturopathy and Yoga treatment for Infertility

    Deoband seminary to convene meeting on madrasa survey directive on Sept...

    Swamped by smuggled goods, Mizoram traders seek access to Myanmar