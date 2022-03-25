WORLD

Senior Israeli military delegation concludes visit to Morocco

A senior Israeli military delegation led by Tal Kelman, the military official in charge of Iran affairs, wrapped up a series of meetings in Morocco this week, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The visit was revealed to the people by Avichay Adraee, the Arab Spokesperson of the IDF, through his Twitter account on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the visit to Morocco’s capital Rabat, Kelman met with the Chief of Morocco’s military Belkhir El Farouk, and other senior Moroccan officers, according to Adraee’s tweet.

The two delegations reviewed “regional and international challenges … and opportunities on military cooperation in the areas of training and rehabilitation, in addition to operation and intelligence fields,” the IDF Spokesperson wrote.

A memorandum of understanding on military cooperation was signed, he added.

Israel and Morocco signed a historic agreement for the establishment of full diplomatic relations in December 2020. A similar normalisation agreement was also signed with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Sudan.

