Senior journalist found murdered in UP

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 10 (IANS) A senior journalist was found murdered by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Thursday morning.

The victim, Radhey Shyam Sharma, 55, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper.

According to reports, the assailants stopped the journalist, who was on his motorcycle, near Dubouli village in the morning and slit his throat.

The journalist was a resident of Siktiya Tola in Hata area of Kushinagar.

According to police, Sharma also taught at a private school near his village.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive and also identify the assailants.

–IANS

amita/vd