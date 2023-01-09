INDIALIFESTYLE

Senior Kerala IAS couple injured in car accident

Senior Kerala IAS couple Dr V. Venu, his wife Sarada Muraleedharan and five others, including their son, were injured when their official car met with an accident near Kayamkulam on Monday.

Their car collided with a lorry.

Additional Chief Secretary Venu, who is the state Home Secretary, has sustained injuries to his nose and forehead besides an internal injury is also there, while his wife and son and the others have fractures.

His wife, Muraleedharan heads the Local Self Government department.

All of them were quickly moved to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta district where they are presently admitted.

Venu, a medical doctor by profession, is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

They were returning from Kochi after witnessing the ongoing Kochi Biennale.

