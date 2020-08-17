Senior Kerala journalist N.J.Nair passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (IANS) N.J. Nair, senior journalist and deputy chief of Kerala operations – The Hindu, passed away in the wee hours of Monday.

He was 59 and is survived by his wife and two sons. A hugely loved and respected journalist for his pleasing and mild manners, Nair began his career with The Indian Express and had been with The Hindu for the past 25 years.

Nair was set to superannuate early next year. He passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor of Meghalaya P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, State Ministers Thomas Issac and Kadakampally Surendran condoled the death of Nair.

“Nair, was a widely respected journalist for the way he carried out his job and was always working for the upliftment of the state through his articles. His death will be a loss for the media,” said Chief Minister Vijayan.

