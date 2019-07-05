Senior lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover’s premises raided

New Delhi/Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of senior Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover in the national capital and Mumbai in alleged violation of the FCRA norms, officials said.

The agency’s actions comes almost a month after it registered a case against the Mumbai-based NGO ‘Lawyers Collective’ and its President Anand Grover for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA), criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust on June 13, after receiving a Home Ministry report in this regard.

According to the CBI, unknown officer-bearers and functionaries of the NGO, private persons and public servants have also been made accused in the FIR.

The Home Ministry report said that the NGO was registered for carrying out social activities and it received Rs 32.39 crore from 2006-07 to 2014-15.

However, the violation of the FCRA was noticed in 2010, the complaint said.

