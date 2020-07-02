Senior National Conference leader tests Covid-19 positive

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) Senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar and three of his family members have tested Covid-19 positive.

His son Salman Sagar tweeted: “It is requested to all my friends and well wishers to pray for my family as 4 of our family members tested positive for Covid-19 today including my father. Do remember in prayers & May Allah keep all of us under his protection (Aameen).”

The 67-year-old National Conference General Secretary was released from detention last month after a court quashed his detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).

He was among many mainstream politicians in Kashmir detained after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

–IANS

zi/pgh