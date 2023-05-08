In light of the recent violent killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the prison, senior officers of the ITBP and the Tamil Nadu Police, who are currently stationed at Tihar Jail, held a meeting with Sanjay Beniwal, the Director General of Delhi Prisons.

The meetings were prompted by a letter from Sanjay Beniwal to the heads of security agencies as part of the prison’s security arrangements.

According to a jail official, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Bhanwar Singh, met DG Prisons to discuss various issues, including security concerns at Tihar.

Additionally, H.M. Jayaram, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Tamil Nadu Police, also met the DG Prisons to discuss the matter, said the official.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court sought a response from jail authorities on the steps taken to prevent such an incident.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was dealing with a plea moved by Tajpuriya’s father and brother seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s probe of the murder and also protection for them.

On watching the incident, which was captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the jail, Justice Singh said that it was seen that Tajpuriya was taken out of his cell and was stabbed to death.

According to video footage, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was reportedly attacked with improvised weapons by four members of the Gogi gang inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday morning. Despite being alive and in the custody of prison security personnel, the accused attacked Tajpuriya a second time.

As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed over 90 times by the assailants, who are reportedly members of the Jitender Gogi gang.

Sunil a.k.a. Tajpuriya (33), a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures.

Gangster Satinder Singh Brar, also known as Goldy Brar who’s believed to be in hiding in Canada, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tajpuriya, citing revenge, according to an unverified social media post.

20230508-210406