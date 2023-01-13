BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NDTV announced on Friday that senior officials including Suparna Singh, President, NDTV Group have resigned.

“This is to inform you that the below senior officials of New Delhi Television Limited (‘the Company’) have resigned: 1. Suparna Singh, President, NDTV Group; 2. Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer, NDTV Group; 3. Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer, NDTV Group,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company, it added.

Earlier, AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL), through its indirect subsidiary RRPR, acquired 27.26 per cent stake in NDTV from Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, resulting in a controlling stake of 64.71 per cent in NDTV by AMNL through its subsidiaries.

Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy continue to hold a 5 per cent stake in NDTV.

Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group said: “The Adani Group is privileged to further bolster NDTV with world-class infrastructure and talent and transform NDTV into a thriving multi-platform global news organisation.”

“I take this opportunity to thank Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy for a friendly and seamless transition,” said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, AMG Media Networks Ltd.

“One of the first things we plan to do is to strengthen and invest in the NDTV newsroom to be a multi-faceted multi-media digital platform. To grow NDTV’s digital reach via greater regional content, new formats, personalisation and interactivity with viewers would require more reporters, producers and editors supported by strong research tools. We will deliver news that really adds value to the lives of Indian citizens and those interested in India.”

