Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and veteran politician T.J. Chandrachoodan, who was ailing for some time, passed away here at a private hospital on Monday. He was 82.

The veteran was just one of the three Keralites to have become the RSP’s national general secretary and was a respected leader by his party’s friends and foes for his in-depth knowledge on most issues.

Despite his best efforts, he however failed to contest the Assembly polls on a few occasions in Kerala.

A rank holder in MA, he later quit his job as a college professor in 1987 and took up full-time politics and rose to the level of the All India general secretary of the RSP.

The last rites of the departed leader are likely to be held on Tuesday.

20221031-100802

