Senior Shia cleric visits Clock Tower to meet protesters

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) Renowned Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Vice President, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, on Friday evening visited the Clock Tower to meet women protesting against the citizenship laws.

The ailing 80-year-old cleric went in a wheel chair to meet the protestors.

Addressing the protesters, he said that what was happening in the country is painful.

“The country should run on the Constitution and not on the whims of individuals. No leader should be allowed to decide our fate and future,” he said.

Addressing the women, he said: “Today, there is light in every house but the government is unable to see the darkness under this Clock Tower.”

The Maulana has been unwell since the past two years and his presence at public events has been minimal.

His presence at Clock Tower is significant since he is the first religious leader to have visited the protesters who began the dharna on January 17.

