A senior US State Department official met here with South Korea’s vice foreign minister Wednesday for discussions on a range of pending issues, including the alliance and North Korea.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong shared the same view that the allies need to hold the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) at an early date to follow up on summit accords between the leaders of the two sides in May, according to Cho’s ministry.

Later in the day, she had consultations with Seoul’s top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s North Korea policy, Yonhap news agency reported.

Nuland arrived in Seoul the previous day for a three-day stay.

