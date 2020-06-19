Trending now

Senior Tihar official tests Covid positive, jail’s total now 56

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) A senior official of Tihar Central Jail – Asia’s largest prison – tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Friday.

According to the jail officials, the officer was the Superintendent of Jail Number 4. He had complained of fever on June 4 and was on leave since then before getting tested for Covid-19 on June 11.

The report, which came on June 13, showed he was positive. “He is currently fine and has recovered but will continue home quarantine till next Saturday (June 27),” Director General, Prisons, Sandeep Goyal said.

With this, a total of 56 persons – 37 staffers and 19 inmates – at the Tihar Central Jail have tested positive so far.

–IANS

