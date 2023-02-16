Hockey Maharashtra defeated Le Puducherry Hockey by a score of 7-0 in the opening game of Pool H in the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023, here on Thursday.

Manashri Shedage (32′) ran the show for Hockey Maharashtra with her skill with the stick earning her the title of the Player of the Match. Kajal Atpadkar (10′, 17′) assisted by scoring a brace while Akansha Singh (1′), Lalhlunmawii (29′), Shalini Sakure (43′) and Shivani Sahu (44′) pitched in with a goal each.

Feeling proud after winning the Player of the match award in the first match, Manashri said, “It feels great to be recognised for a good performance but it is all possible because of the continuous effort from my team. Thanks to Hockey India I have a taste of what it feels like to play in an environment similar to the International matches and I hope to receive more awards in the future.”

The second match in Pool H was a goal frenzy with Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu winning against Hockey Andaman & Nicobar by a margin of 32-0.

The standout performer for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu was Sabarimanidevi S (1′, 8′, 14′, 26′, 29′, 30′, 44′, 44′, 58′) scoring a whopping 9 goals against Hockey Andaman & Nicobar while S Soniya (5′, 6′, 21′, 23′, 23′, 41′, 42′) followed in with 7 goals. The other goal scorers were S (7′, 9′), Leemaroshni S (10′, 15′), Janani (21′), K Kalavathi (27′, 58′, 60′), Nishanthini Ravi (28′), Jayapratha S (30+’), Nandhini Krishnamoorthy (34′, 49′, 51′), Senthamaraimathana C (44′), Santhanamary Sundharaj (48′) and Priyanga S (53′).

