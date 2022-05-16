Hockey Karnataka will take on the Hockey Association of Odisha in the final of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship, getting the better of their opponents in thrilling semi-final encounters here on Monday.

In the first semifinal of the day, Hockey Haryana faced off against Hockey Karnataka in a closely-contested match. Nisha P.C. (34′) opened the scoring in the match for Hockey Karnataka with a field goal, after which Poojitha B.N (53′) converted a penalty stroke to give her team a 2-0 lead.

Hockey Haryana fought hard till the last minute of the match, but Hockey Karnataka managed to push through to pick a 2-0 win and book a spot in the Final of the competition.

In the second semifinal match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha faced off against Hockey Jharkhand. Rojita Kujur (21′, 36′, 48′) starred for the Hockey Association Of Odisha, scoring a hat-trick in the match.

Janhabi Pradhan (35′), and Bharati Ekka (60′) also scored a goal each as the Hockey Association Of Odisha beat Hockey Jharkhand 5-0 to make their way into the final.

20220516-195346