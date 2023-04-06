Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is recommending high-risk individuals receive their next COVID-19 booster dose this spring based on guidance from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

“Staying up to date with vaccinations continues to be our best defense against COVID-19 and I’m strongly encouraging everyone, especially those with an increased risk of severe infection, to get all boosters available,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “We are grateful to all Ontarians for taking the time to get vaccinated and I’m encouraging everyone to keep helping reduce the spread of respiratory illness by staying home when they feel sick, washing their hands often and covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze.”

Individuals in the following high-risk groups are recommended to book an appointment for a spring COVID-19 booster if it has been at least six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection:

Individuals aged 65 years and older

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges, and other congregate living settings for seniors

Individuals aged 18 years and older living in a congregate care setting for people with complex medical care needs

Pregnant individuals

Individuals aged 18 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised

Individuals aged 55 years and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis and their non-Indigenous household members aged 55 years and older

Individuals 5 years and older who have not yet received a booster dose since September 1, 2022, remain recommended to receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Recommendations for other individuals who are not high-risk and have already received a booster since September 1, 2022, will be available closer to Fall 2023.

Appointments can be booked via the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). The PVCC is capable of providing assistance in over 300 languages, and parents and caregivers can book for their children and dependents. Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.