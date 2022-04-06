INDIASCI-TECH

Sennheiser introduces two new earbuds in India

In a bid to offer a better audio experience, German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday unveiled two new earbuds — CX True and CX Plus True — for the Indian market.

The CX True is priced at Rs 10,990 and the CX Plus True is priced at Rs 14,990. They will be available in two colours — black and white across online and offline platforms.

“We are excited to expand our armor of high-end audio products with the launch of CX Plus and CX True wireless earphones,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.

“They also offer an outstanding personal audio experience that anyone can enjoy anywhere and every day. Taking forward Sennheiser’s audio legacy, the newest addition to our CX range of earphones will offer users a premium audio experience along with a sleeker, smarter, and more connected experience,” Gulati added.

Both earbuds are built to offer a high-quality listening experience with effortless ease of use, and a sleek design for supremely comfortable all-day enjoyment.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) function on the CX Plus True Wireless earphones ensures that listeners do not miss a note, allowing them to experience all the clarity, detail and bass without distractions.

Meanwhile, the Transparent Hearing feature makes it easy to focus on external sounds when desired without the need to remove the earbuds. This feature is particularly useful in letting outside sound in, so users are more aware of their surroundings.

It is said to provide 24 hours of playback time for CX Plus True Wireless and 27 hours for the CX True Wireless — and comes with all-day comfort to match.

