Sennheiser launches new earbuds in India for Rs 16,990

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) German audio brand Sennheiser on Thursday launched CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds for Rs 16,990 in India.

The CX 400BT True Wireless aims to deliver astonishing performance thanks to Sennheiser’s 7mm dynamic drivers which are also featured in the acclaimed MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earphones that were introduced earlier this year.

“This product has been created for those leading a fast-paced life and who are always on the go in order to enhance their everyday audio experience with great sound quality and all-day comfort,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.

With the Sennheiser Smart Control app it is also possible to tailor the sound experience to one’s personal preference via the built-in equalizer.

The earbuds come with customizable touch controls that let the user define their preferred way of controlling audio, calls or accessing voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri.

It features Bluetooth 5.1 for reliable connectivity and easy management of Bluetooth connections using the Smart Control app.

The product will be open for pre-booking from September 18 till September 27 in both black and white colour. It will be available on https://shop.sennheiserindia.com/, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq.

It will be available for normal sales from September 28.

–IANS

wh/rs