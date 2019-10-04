Sensex 100 points in red, Airtel top gainer

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Sensex opened marginally lower and declined 100 points during the early trade on Thursday after it closed with sharp gains in the previous trade session.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer, up 4.45 per cent, on the Sensex after rival Jio on Wednesday said it would charge customers at the rate of 6 paise per minute.

On account of taking a hit of Rs 13,500 crore due to network connection charges, or interconnet usage charges (IUC), Reliance Jio said it would charge customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to rival networks till IUC charges were eliminated.

The Sensex was down 99.86 points at 38,078.09 during the early trade after it opened at 38,130.23. It closed on Wednesday higher at 38,177.95.

The broader Nifty was also trading lower by 29.15 points at 11,284.15.

Investors will also look for cues from September quarter results of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IndusInd Bank, scheduled later in the day.

