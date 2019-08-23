Sensex down 150 pts after opening in the green

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Sensex on Friday fell over 150 points after opening higher over sustained outflow of foreign funds and growth concerns.

The selling by Foreign Institutional Investment (FIIs) comes despite the roll-back of controversial tax surcharge last week.

Besides, caution ahead of the release of the GDP figures also resulted in lower risk taking appetite at the streets.

At 11.23 a.m., the Sensex was trading 153 points lower at 36,915.28 while the Nifty was down 47.80 points at 10,900.50.

The benchmark Sensex opened at 37,222.26, higher from its previous close of 37,068.93.

