Sensex down 226 pts, Nifty at 11,513

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Sensex and Nifty fell after opening higher on Friday, dragged by auto and PSU Bank stocks.

At 10.21 the benchmark Sensex traded 226.73 points lower at 38,670.73 after opening at 39,058.73. On Thursday it closed at 38,897.46.

The broader Nifty traded 83.70 points lower at 11,513.20.

Meanwhile Foreign Institutional Investors continued to be in sell mode, offloading Rs 1,404.86 crore worth of shares on Thursday.

Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 329.05 crore worth of shares on Thursday.

–IANS

ravi/in