Sensex down 420 points; auto, banks stock lose

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The Sensex and Nifty lost over 1 per cent during the early trade on Monday following the tabling of the Union Budget on Friday.

Nifty PSU Bank index and Nifty auto index fell the most among the 11 sectors.

At 9.47 a.m., the Sensex was trading 421.89 points down at 39,091.50.

It opened at 39,476.38 from its Friday’s close of 39,513.39 when the markets fell after the Budget failed to cheer the investors.

The Nifty was down by 116.65 points at 11,694.50.

