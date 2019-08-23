Sensex down 63 pts, Nifty below 11,100

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Sensex and Nifty opened on a dull note on Wednesday owing to decline in metal, financial and banking stocks.

At 9.52 a.m., the Sensex was trading 62.53 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 37,578.74 while the Nifty was down 10.75 points or 0.10 per cent at 11,094.60.

Sensex opened at 37,655.77 from its previous close of 37,641.27.

On Tuesday’s trade, Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking said: “Although the index traded in a narrow range yesterday, the broader markets witnessed good momentum as the market breadth was clearly in favour of the advances.”

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold Rs 923.94 crore worth of stocks on Tuesday and the Domestic investor bought Rs 1,162.65 crore worth of stocks.

–IANS

ravi/mag/