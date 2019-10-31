Sensex ends 137 points higher, Infy up 3%

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Optimism over US-China trade relations and better than expected September quarter earnings aided the Sensex and Nifty to finish in the green for the seventh straight session on Monday.

The Sensex closed higher by 136.93 points gain at 40,301.96 while the Nifty settled at 11,941.30, up by 50.70 points.

“The on-going result season is likely to cheer investors while the stability in the market will depend upon govt’s thrust in collecting tax revenue to bridge the fiscal deficit,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Infosys gained over 3 per cent to Rs 709 apiece after company’s clarification regarding the whistleblower complaint. Other top gainers were Vedanta, HDFC, Tata Steel and ONGC.

The losers were Maruti Suzuki, HeroMoto Corp, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Power Grid which fell in the range of 2 to 3 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/rt