Sensex gains 300 points, RIL at record high

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 300 points.

Around 10.40 a.m., it was trading at 39,171.62, higher by 317.07 points or 0.82 per cent from the previous close of 38,854.55.

It opened at 39,073.51 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,230.16 and a low of 39,070.86 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 11,540.00, higher by 75.55 points or 0.66 per cent from its previous close.

Shares of Reliance Industries continued their bull run on Monday and scaled new highs. It touched a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,360 per share.

Its market capitalisation soared to Rs 15.77 lakh crore. Currently, its trading at Rs 2,332.30, higher by Rs 13.45, or 0.58 per cent from the previous close.

–IANS

