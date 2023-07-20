The two Indian stock exchanges continued their uptrend on Thursday to touch new peaks.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at a subdued note at 67,074.34, flared up to touch a new all time height 67,385.52 points.

At the BSE, the shares of Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and others saw an uptrend, while NTPC, Nestle, Axis Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance and others were on the down trend.

Similarly, the Nifty of the NSE touched a record peak of 19,926.60 points after opening on a slightly lower note at 19,831.70 as compared to previous day’s closing figure of 19,833.15.

