Sensex opens 70 points higher, Nifty above 11,000

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday.

At 9.40 a.m., the Sensex was up 69.95 points higher at 37,174.23. It opened at 37,175.86, from its previous close of 37,104.28.

The Nifty was up 18.70 points higher at 11,001.50.

Industrial production growth slipped to 4.3 per cent in July from 6.5 in August.

The August Consumer Price Index came at 3.21 per cent as against, 3.15 per cent in July. The marginal increase in CPI was mainly due to an increase in food inflation, experts said.

The European Central Bank decided to cut its main deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.5 on Thursday to revive up the struggling European economy.

