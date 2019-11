Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Sensex opened above the 40,000 marks with marginal gain on Friday.

At 9.46 a.m., the Sensex was up 39.82 points at 40,168.87 while the Nifty was trading 10 points higher at 11,887.45.

The Sensex opened at 40,196.07 on Friday from its previous close of 40,129.05.

–IANS

